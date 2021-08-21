Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Market Cap Reaches $27.01 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $148.65 or 0.00303615 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $27.01 million and approximately $21,675.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00131901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00160083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,245.62 or 1.00582563 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.00920888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.65 or 0.06512714 BTC.

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 181,712 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars.

