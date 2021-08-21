The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce sales of $461.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.50 million and the highest is $475.00 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $355.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after buying an additional 1,116,925 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 116,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 276,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $818.77 million, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

