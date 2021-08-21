Digitex (DGTX) Market Cap Achieves $3.69 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Digitex has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00057240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.00817773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00048391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00105261 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

