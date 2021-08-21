Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.34 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce sales of $28.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $57.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $115.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $123.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $130.88 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

SGMO traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $9.36. 875,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,969. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.70. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

