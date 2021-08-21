$129.55 Million in Sales Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce sales of $129.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.40 million to $131.60 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $70.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $524.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $519.20 million to $528.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $604.46 million, with estimates ranging from $579.03 million to $631.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%.

NOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 49,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 771.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.17. 75,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,249. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

