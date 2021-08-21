Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRBP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 705,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,220,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.77. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

