Analysts Set Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Target Price at $81.08

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,150 shares of company stock worth $3,453,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,494,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 122,021 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.99. 1,181,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.