Analysts Set Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Target Price at $81.08

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.08.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.
In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,150 shares of company stock worth $3,453,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.99. 1,181,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $117.00.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
