International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of INSW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. 403,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,762. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $447.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Seaways by 33.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 515,046 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 23.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after buying an additional 199,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 144,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

