i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,799,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 24.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.19. 96,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $875.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

