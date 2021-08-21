Xiotri Market Capitalization Tops $678,914.52 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $153.67 or 0.00311183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xiotri has a market cap of $678,914.52 and approximately $2,726.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00057240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.00817773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00048391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00105261 BTC.

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

