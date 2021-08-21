Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $85.72. 547,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,425. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

