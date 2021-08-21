Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.980-$1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HASI traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $57.08. 281,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,733 shares of company stock worth $4,277,761. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

