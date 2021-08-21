$1.05 EPS Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,251. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.68. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $250.52.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

