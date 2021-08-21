Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) vs. Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Truist Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $334.02 million 2.72 -$1.72 million $0.09 269.67 Truist Financial $24.43 billion 3.06 $4.48 billion $3.80 14.63

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 13.17% 6.03% 0.62% Truist Financial 23.46% 11.13% 1.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amerant Bancorp and Truist Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 4 3 0 2.43 Truist Financial 0 8 2 0 2.20

Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.71, suggesting a potential downside of 6.41%. Truist Financial has a consensus target price of $60.54, suggesting a potential upside of 8.92%. Given Truist Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Amerant Bancorp.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Amerant Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health

