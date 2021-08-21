Gridcoin (GRC) Price Up 7.2% This Week

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $13,497.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Gridcoin Coin Profile

Gridcoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 421,896,372 coins and its circulating supply is 391,243,340 coins. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling Gridcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

