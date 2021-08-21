Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.80 million-$486.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.86 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.070-$0.090 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ:BAND traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $103.32. The stock had a trading volume of 240,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,621. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.61. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $102.65 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.