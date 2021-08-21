Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.640 EPS.

Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 380,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,685. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.94. The company has a market cap of $760.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

PRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

