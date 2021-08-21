Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $1.75 on Top Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Secret has a market capitalization of $121.92 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.49 or 0.00487977 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003751 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.19 or 0.01232055 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

