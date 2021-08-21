KLAYswap Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.00 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $24.30 or 0.00049308 BTC on exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $189.17 million and $25.00 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00131872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00154011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,300.12 or 1.00034982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.73 or 0.00920670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.82 or 0.06573921 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.