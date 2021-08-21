Zap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $132,006.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $12.59 million and approximately $132,006.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.81 or 0.00815307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00104941 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

