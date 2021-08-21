PARSIQ Price Tops $0.86 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $101.28 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.24 or 0.00383996 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.94 or 0.00912976 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002831 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

