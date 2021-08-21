RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.38 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and $1.38 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.81 or 0.00815307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00104941 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 281,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

