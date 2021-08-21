British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of British Land stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,319. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08. British Land has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

