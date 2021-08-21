PotCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,982.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $1,982.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,282.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.63 or 0.06581654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $680.07 or 0.01379938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.48 or 0.00368242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00138081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.74 or 0.00591973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.33 or 0.00343595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00313220 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,566,857 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

