Soda Coin (SOC) Price Hits $0.12

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Soda Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $212.62 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.81 or 0.00815307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00104941 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

