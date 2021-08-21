PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0167 on Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $1,982.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,282.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.63 or 0.06581654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $680.07 or 0.01379938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.48 or 0.00368242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00138081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.74 or 0.00591973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.33 or 0.00343595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00313220 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,566,857 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

