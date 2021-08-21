$57.03 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report sales of $57.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $49.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $220.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.06 million to $221.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $269.04 million, with estimates ranging from $265.01 million to $275.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 567.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.83. 60,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,203. The company has a market capitalization of $807.70 million, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.03. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

