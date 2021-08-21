Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post $52.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the lowest is $52.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $34.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $200.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $204.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $254.70 million, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $287.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

Shares of IIPR traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.88. 135,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,722 shares of company stock worth $934,098. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

