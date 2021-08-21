-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIRG shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Airgain stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 58,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,062. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.69 million, a P/E ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Airgain by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 53.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.