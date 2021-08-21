Illuvium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.66 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Illuvium has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $491.67 or 0.00996475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $312.13 million and approximately $23.66 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00057428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00132722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00152064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,247.26 or 0.99810595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.07 or 0.00918249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.56 or 0.06594068 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,834 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

