BTMX (BTMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $345.10 Million

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. BTMX has a total market capitalization of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.21 or 0.00819220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00105406 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

