Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

HRZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.32. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.77 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $11,965,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.