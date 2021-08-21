4NEW (KWATT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,973.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, 4NEW has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $62,025.55 and approximately $1,973.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.21 or 0.00819220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00105406 BTC.

4NEW Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KWATTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.