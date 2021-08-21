Mining Core Coin Price Up 20.1% Over Last Week (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $20,752.76 and approximately $24.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mining Core Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00057428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00132722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00152064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,247.26 or 0.99810595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.07 or 0.00918249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.56 or 0.06594068 BTC.

About Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Buying and Selling Mining Core Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mining Core Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mining Core Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MCCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mining Core Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mining Core Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.