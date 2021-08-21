Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 424.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

BEZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

BEZ traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 397.80 ($5.20). 623,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,984. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 364.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 242.20 ($3.16) and a one year high of GBX 443.80 ($5.80).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

