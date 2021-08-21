Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.27. 186,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,027. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.86.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

