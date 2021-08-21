Brokerages Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Price Target at $26.60

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,160 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DDD traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576,025. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.65. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

