The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to announce sales of $123.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.60 million and the highest is $123.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $122.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $496.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.10 million to $497.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $504.20 million, with estimates ranging from $503.50 million to $504.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million.

NTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.