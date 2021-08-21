Lossless Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Lossless has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $4.30 million and $690,097.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00057261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00132482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00152437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,161.34 or 0.99701018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $453.42 or 0.00919562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.46 or 0.06598141 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,050,011 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

