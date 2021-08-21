Monolith Tops 1-Day Volume of $517.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and $517.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.55 or 0.00818421 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00105374 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TKNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.