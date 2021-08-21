Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce $215.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $221.28 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $123.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $801.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $768.67 million to $845.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $980.90 million, with estimates ranging from $911.66 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.99 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $394.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

