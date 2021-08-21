REVV Achieves Market Cap of $60.84 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REVV coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $60.84 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.32 or 0.00817453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00048496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00104727 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

