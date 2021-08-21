The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 390.4% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 20,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 23.7% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,929,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

