HAPI (HAPI) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for about $48.10 or 0.00097736 BTC on popular exchanges. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $16.41 million and $2.89 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HAPI has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HAPI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.32 or 0.00817453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00048496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00104727 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 361,929 coins and its circulating supply is 341,050 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.