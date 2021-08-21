Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,759.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $20.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,891.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,673.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,912.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.