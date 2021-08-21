Brokerages Set WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Target Price at $25.38

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 198,267 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 134,190.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 36.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOW traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 363,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

