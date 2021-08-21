TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will announce sales of $36.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the highest is $36.68 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $48.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $150.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.88 million to $151.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $147.00 million, with estimates ranging from $134.70 million to $159.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.23. 359,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,521. The company has a market capitalization of $942.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.55%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

