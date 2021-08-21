Everipedia (IQ) Hits Market Cap of $144.89 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Everipedia has a total market cap of $144.89 million and $10.54 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,388,402 coins and its circulating supply is 9,927,030,529 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

