LABS Group Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last Week (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. LABS Group has a market cap of $15.54 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00132334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00152603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.95 or 1.00149621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.74 or 0.00914015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.99 or 0.06587134 BTC.

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,076,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

