Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives $20.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

DM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,694 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,544,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,745. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.29. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

